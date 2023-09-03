Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Will mail be delivered on Labor Day?

Residents expecting mail or packages on Monday will have to wait an extra day as deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day.

The United States Postal Service recognizes Labor Day on Sept. 4 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

UPS locations are also closed, and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services are closed as well on Monday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

Amazon delivery services are also suspended on Labor Day.

Customers needing USPS services can use the self-service kiosk available at select offices. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and can handle 80% of all transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a package, or shipping a letter by express or priority mail. Find kiosk locations here.

In addition to Labor Day, the USPS is observing these remaining holidays in 2023:

Monday, October 9 Columbus Day Friday, November 11 (observed) Veterans Day Thursday, November 23 Thanksgiving Day Monday, December 25 Christmas Day

While these services will be unavailable on Labor Day, many retailers, gas stations, and restaurants will be open on the holiday.