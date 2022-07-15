HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14.

The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military member who died as a result of an injury or illness sustained while on active duty.

“Those who serve in the military risk their lives on a daily basis to ensure the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and it is only right their families receive this tax exemption should their loved one die while on duty,” Rader said. “This change in the law will allow them to mourn their great loss without having to worry about coming up with the funds to pay off a burdensome tax liability.”

This law will affect members of the United State Armed forces, a reserve component, or the National Guard.