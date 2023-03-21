(WHTM) – World Down Syndrome Day is Tuesday, March 21. Here are ways to celebrate and raise awareness.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the 21st of March to be World Down Syndrome Day on Dec. 19, 2011. The 21st day of the third month of the year was chosen due to the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which is the cause of down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. One in 800 babies will be born with down syndrome.

This year’s World Down Syndrome Day theme is “With Us Not For Us.” The theme is to show that people with disabilities should be treated fairly and shown the same opportunities as anyone else.

Down Syndrome International states, “Our global network calls for all decision makers to commit to involve organizations representing people with Down Syndrome in all decisions, and work ‘With Us Not For Us.'”

To learn more about World Down Syndrome Day visit their website.

Ways to support and raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day:

One way you can recognize World Down Syndrome Day is by wearing odd or crazy socks. In 2013 the idea that socks are shaped similar to the chromosomes became a tradition for raising awareness for Down Syndrome. Whether you mix and match socks from the dresser or buy the wildest socks at a store, you can show your support.

Fundraise or advocate for change at schools, a business, your job, etc.

Take part in events or create an event in your community.