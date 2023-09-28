(WHTM) – Anyone with a cellphone in the United States will hear an alarm go off on their device on October 4.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, a national test will be conducted of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

The message on all consumer phones will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Those whose device is set to Spanish will receive a message that says “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

FEMA says the purpose of the test “is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An Emergency Alert System message will also be sent to radios and televisions as part of the seventh nationwide EAS test.

If there is severe weather or a significant event, a backup test date is scheduled for October 11.