"Wine Just Off The Vine" experience

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. - Whether you like Riesling, Merlot, or Moscato, there's an event this weekend all for wine lovers.

Nine Midstate wineries are participating in "Wine Just Off The Vine", a tasting and learning experience.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, November 17th & 18th from noon to 5:00 pm each day. At each winery ticket holders will receive a wine tasting, light food, souvenir glass, and discount on merchandise.

Here is a list of participating locations:

Armstrong Valley Winery

Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard

Cassel Vineyards of Hershey

Crosswinds Winery at Hershey

Maple Lawn Winery

Moon Dancer Winery, Cider House & Tap Room

Mount Hope Winery

Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased here. All designated drivers will have free admission.

Multiple family-owned wineries in Central, PA will offer tastings, food, and souvenirs as part of the event.