"Wine Just Off The Vine" experience
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. - Whether you like Riesling, Merlot, or Moscato, there's an event this weekend all for wine lovers.
Nine Midstate wineries are participating in "Wine Just Off The Vine", a tasting and learning experience.
The event is Saturday and Sunday, November 17th & 18th from noon to 5:00 pm each day. At each winery ticket holders will receive a wine tasting, light food, souvenir glass, and discount on merchandise.
Here is a list of participating locations:
- Armstrong Valley Winery
- Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard
- Cassel Vineyards of Hershey
- Crosswinds Winery at Hershey
- Maple Lawn Winery
- Moon Dancer Winery, Cider House & Tap Room
- Mount Hope Winery
- Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery
- The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey
Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased here. All designated drivers will have free admission.
Multiple family-owned wineries in Central, PA will offer tastings, food, and souvenirs as part of the event. The Mason-Dixon Wine Trail experience is managed by the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau. They said it's a great way to embrace fall and learn the intricacies of winemaking.