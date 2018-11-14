"Wine Just Off The Vine" experience

News

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. - Whether you like Riesling, Merlot, or Moscato, there's an event this weekend all for wine lovers.

Nine Midstate wineries are participating in "Wine Just Off The Vine", a tasting and learning experience. 

The event is Saturday and Sunday, November 17th & 18th from noon to 5:00 pm each day.  At each winery ticket holders will receive a wine tasting, light food, souvenir glass, and discount on merchandise. 

Here is a list of participating locations:

  • Armstrong Valley Winery
  • Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard
  • Cassel Vineyards of Hershey
  • Crosswinds Winery at Hershey
  • Maple Lawn Winery
  • Moon Dancer Winery, Cider House & Tap Room
  • Mount Hope Winery
  • Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery
  • The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased here. All designated drivers will have free admission.

Multiple family-owned wineries in Central, PA will offer tastings, food, and souvenirs as part of the event.  The Mason-Dixon Wine Trail experience is managed by the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau. They said it's a great way to embrace fall and learn the intricacies of winemaking. 

