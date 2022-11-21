(NewsNation) — One person is dead and more than a dozen others are seriously injured after a car crashed into the front of an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts Monday morning.

At around 10:45 Monday morning, Hingham Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car had crashed into the glass storefront located in the Derby Shops.

First responders rushed to the scene and found co-workers and bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims.

16 victims with varying levels of traumatic injuries were taken to South Shore Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Hingham Police announced that Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz said an active criminal investigation is in progress. He said the driver is in custody and police are looking into whether or not he had any known medical conditions. Hingham Police confirmed the man was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner at the time of the crash.

WCVB video showed a large hole in the glass front of the store and number of people being loaded onto stretchers immediately after the incident.

Witnesses told the station the driver appeared to be alert after the crash and the vehicle seemed to be moving at a high rate of speed when it crashed.