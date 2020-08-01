105-year-old Marine receives a drive-by birthday celebration

Centenarian Major Bill White has seen a few things throughout his years – all 105 of them so far. He is the oldest living marine, and Friday was his birthday. Family and friends celebrated his birthday with a drive-by birthday salute.

White spent 30 years in the Marine Corps and was awarded a Purple Heart for the injury that took him out of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

You may remember White from our story a few months ago when he wished for as many people as people to send him Valentine’s Day cards. His message caught wind among many people – and he received over 300,000 cards.

He says he had one goal in mind while celebrating his birthday – he said “right now I’m trying for 106.”

