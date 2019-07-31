More drivers getting flat tires in I-83 construction zone

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM)– Road work in Southern York County has drivers feeling deflated.

“At this point, no. We’re not really surprised any more what we pull out of tires,” said David Jackson, CEO of Platinum Roadside Assistance.

Once construction season hit the Shrewsbury area on I-83 this spring, things have picked up quite a bit for Jackson’s business.

“Since then, we went from one to two calls a day, up to 5 to 6 calls a day based strictly on those construction areas,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he’s seen an increase in flat tires along I-83 from the Maryland line to the Mount Rose exit, but the belly of the beast lies within the I-83 Shrewsbury exit construction project.

“We are reconstructing the interchange and actually turning it into a diverging diamond,” said Mike Crochunis, PennDOT spokesperson.

Right now, crews are replacing the I-83 north and south bridges over Route 851, which is closing about a mile of the shoulder.

“Traffic is shifted to the center, and the shoulder is restricted. So, there is an issue for debris to collect, when normally it would collect on the shoulder,” Crochunis said.

More debris, more problems — but Jackson said it’s not PennDOT’s fault, and some of the debris is unavoidable.

“Roads are rougher, which then jostle loose a lot of pieces that wouldn’t necessarily come lose on automobiles, which creates more hazards,” Jackson said.

If you find yourself flattened by those hazards, do not just stop in your lane.

“The first thing you should do is pull off immediately — as far off to the shoulder as possible — well beyond the fog line,” Jackson said.

Construction is expected to wrap up in summer 2021. PennDOT promises that they will stay on top of the tire trouble.

“We need to make note of that, as well, and have the contractor get out there and sweep more often,” Crochunis said.