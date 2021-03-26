11-year-old boy drowns in Codorus Creek, Jackson Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s office confirmed the death of an 11-year-old who accidentally drowned Thursday in the area of a low head dam in Codorus Creek, Jackson Twp.

Payton Gonzales was reportedly swimming with a friend when he went underwater around the low head dam.

Police and rescue personnel were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. and found the unresponsive boy along the south bank of the creek in the area of Hershey Rd., Jackson Twp.

EMS were unable to resuscitate Gonzales despite life-saving measures taken at WellSpan York Hospital.

