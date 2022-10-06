WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a shooting at Kennywood Park Sept. 24, which saw three people, including two teenagers, wounded, police have announced.

Darryl Pirl, who will be tried as an adult, is facing charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

Pirl was one of the two teens who were shot, police said.

During a news conference, police said that two different guns were used during the shooting, saying they found spent casings from two different caliber guns.

One gun was originally recovered from the scene.

Police discovered that the recovered firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in Columbus, Ohio in August 2021, WPXI reported.

Police said they believe there’s a feud between two groups of teens in the Homestead area. Multiple different shooting incidents in the area were reported since early June, police revealed during the news conference.

Authorities said they have responded to 55 calls for shots fired in that area since the beginning of June.

Officials also said that they believe the teens got into the park and the guns were thrown over the gate/fence from the outside.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The gunfire happened shortly before 11 p.m. as the park was kicking off its Halloween-themed “Phantom Fall Fest” weekends, police initially reported.

It was reported that the victims, a 39-year-old man and two teenage boys, sustained leg wounds during the incident. The man was reportedly treated and released from the hospital and both teens were listed in stable condition that night.

Kennywood Park was closed for the night while police investigated and the company announced new security policies just days later.

According to court documents, the teen’s bail has been denied and he was placed in Allegheny County Prison.