$150,000 lottery Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A $150,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold at Turkey Hill in Lancaster County on Saturday.

The ticket matched four out of five drawn numbers, 30-31-41-42-48 and the red Powerball 3 to win the $150,000.

The retailer on Millport Road in Lancaster will earn a $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would’ve been worth $50,000.

Winners aren’t known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pa. lottery Powerball winners have a year from drawing to collect winnings. The holder should contact the nearest Lottery office and sign the back of the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to about $65 million annuities, or $46 million cash, for Monday’s drawing.