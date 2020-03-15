16 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, 2 in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19, which includes two additional cases in Cumberland County. That brings the statewide total to 63 cases.

Counties impacted by the virus:

Allegheny (3)

Bucks (4)

Chester (2)

Cumberland (5)

Delaware (7)

Lehigh (1)

Luzerne (1)

Monroe (6)

Montgomery (24)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (6)

Pike (1)

Washington (1)

Wayne (1)

So far in Pennsylvania, there have been 446 patients tested or are in the process of being tested. 205 have tested negative. There are 183 patient samples being tested or on their way to the lab.