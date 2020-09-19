17-year-old boy dies from shooting in Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)- A 17-year-old boy has died following a shooting Saturday morning in a home in Fairview Township, according to police.

Authorities say police responded to a home on the 200 block of Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the teen deceased from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The 17-year-old was at his house with his two friends, a 15-year old girl, and a 14-year-old boy. Authorities say preliminary indications show that the three teenagers were looking at a firearm they believed to be unloaded when it discharged a single round, striking the 17-year-old.

Fairview Township Police were assisted on scene by Lower Allen Township Police and the York County Coroner. The investigation is ongoing.

