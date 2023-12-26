MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1M Powerball ticket was sold in Pennsylvania as Wednesday night’s jackpot sits at nearly $700 million.

The $1,000,000 ticket matched five of five numbers without the Powerball.

Another three tickets were sold worth $50,000. They matched 4 of the 5 numbers and hit the Powerball. If Power Play was active, they would have been worth $100,000.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 60,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Dec. 25:

Winning Numbers: 05 12 20 24 29

Powerball: 04

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 02 03 19 31 42

Powerball: 09

Powerball officials said $2 million tickets were sold in Colorado and Georgia. Million-dollar tickets were also sold in California and New Hampshire.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $685 million for Wednesday’s drawing. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $73 million.