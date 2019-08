LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two men after a home invasion burglary Wednesday evening.

They said the pair entered a Pennwick Drive home, displayed a gun and pistol-whipped one of the residents, then demanded property and fled. No property was turned over.

Police said preliminary information suggests the incident was a pre-planned, targeted action against the occupants of the home.

They said there is no information to suggest the public is in any danger.