2 teens wounded in shooting at high school football game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a shooting at a high school football game has left two teenagers hospitalized.

Shots rang out at Simon Gratz High School around 7:30 p.m. Friday, causing dozens of fans to leave the stands and run across the football field.

It’s not clear what sparked the gunfire or how many shooters may have been involved.

Authorities say a 15-year-old was shot in the thigh, while a 14-year-old was shot in the foot. Both teens were hospitalized in stable condition, but their names and further details about them were not disclosed.

The shots stopped the football game against Imhotep Institute Charter High School in the second quarter.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

