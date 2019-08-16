2019 Genesis G70

News

by: Dennis Buterbaugh

Posted: / Updated:

Hyundai’s luxury car division, Genesis, now has a third vehicle on the market, the G70.

Make no mistake about it, German sports sedans are the target of Genesis’s G70, their newest sedan.

Our review car is the all-wheel-drive prestige V-6- powered version. In the vehicle, there are five trim levels in all and a standard rear-drive.

The car certainly drives as good as it looks, with assistance from the standard Brembo brakes.

The Genesis interior looks the part of a luxury sports sedan with quality materials, a full suite of electronic driving and a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic.

There is also a six-speed manual shift is available in the sport version.

One feature that I’ve seen in convertibles but never in a sedan are power buttons on the interior side of a passenger seat; they make adjusting to your preferred seat comfortability preference a breeze.

The front video display on the vehicle is a bit out of place which unfortunately reduces the luxury car to feel like any other Hyundai product.

The car is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 360 horsepower, a gem of an engine

The G70 gets a thumbs up for its fun drive, good value and nice styling.

However, there are caveats as the G70 gets a thumbs down for its tight rear seats and generic video screen monitor.

