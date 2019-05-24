The Cherokee has a new, more sleek front-end for 2019, but Jeep was careful not to mess with a successful formula.

For many buyers the Cherokee is just the right size. Our review machine is the Limited version, with standard All-Wheel-Drive.

Limited trim means more luxury, but overall the Cherokee’s interior design is a winner.

An $1,100 technology group includes adaptive cruise, brake assist, and lane-departure warning.

The automatic is a nine-speed.

Selec-Terrain settings hint at its true off-road ability. Even with tall people up front, row two room is good.

Cargo space is where the Cherokee falls short of some competitors.

You’ll find yourself folding row two a lot to make room for bigger items.

The Jeep Cherokee has three engines available for 2019, but this is the one you want. The optional two-liter turbo- four. It has 270 horsepower and that gets the job done.

Not only is it fast, if a crossover can be nimble, this one is.

So for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4×4 I say thumbs up to good power with the optional engine, off-road ability, and a comfortable interior. Thumbs down to smaller cargo space.

The review Cherokee averaged about 24-miles per gallon, and the as-reviewed sticker price was just over $41,000.