2020 is deadliest year in US history

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.
It’s due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 320,000 Americans, and counting.
Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary data suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
The increase would be about 15%, and possibly more.
As a percentage increase, that would mark the largest single-year jump since 1918.
TOP STORIES
- Malls and shopping centers in Lancaster get innovative to secure holiday sales, keep shoppers safe
- Healthy Living: Set boundaries for a healthy holiday gathering
- Clipper exits today, turning breezy, but milder
- Hard-hit businesses and most Americans can expect a $600 direct stimulus payment
- Over 30,000 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine delivered to 22 additional Pa. hospitals on Monday