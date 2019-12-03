21-year-old charged with homicide after trying to steal man’s truck, setting fire to apartment building

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – A 21-year-old is facing a homicide charge after police say he caused the death of another man whose truck he was stealing.

Javen Jackson was charged on Tuesday.

Police in Lancaster County say Jackson tried to steal a truck belonging to 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell’s truck on November 11.

Investigators say Blackwell held onto his truck, but fell and died three days later.

An autopsy showed that Blackwell died from multiple traumatic injuries and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

A criminal complaint filed against Jackson said he tried to steal the truck one day after he set fire to an apartment building in the 400 block of West Main Street in New Holland, where he had been staying in a utility room.

Investigators say Jackson started the fire by lighting a piece of clothing on fire.

The fire endangered and displaced 10 other people at the property, court documents said.

One of Jackson’s relatives, one of the people who also lived at the apartment, told police she believed Jackson was under the influence of meth.

Jackson is in the Lancaster County Prison. He is charged with homicide, robbery and arson, among other charges.