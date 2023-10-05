(WHTM)– York County is now home to 24 new U.S. citizens.

They took their oath today in the ceremonial courtroom at the York Administration building. The newly naturalized citizens, who hail from 14 countries on five continents including Ukraine, Liberia, and Belize, spent years preparing to officially become Americans.

“In many ways, beyond amazing because you know there are so many stories, journeys, struggles before you come to this point,” Norway native Anne Engen said. “I have been here for 11 years, so it was about time I became a full-fledged American.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In order to become a naturalized citizen applicants must demonstrate they can read, write and speak basic English, go through an interview process and pass an exam about U.S. history and government.