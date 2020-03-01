24-year-old triplets born on Leap Day return to Penn State Hershey for ‘sixth birthday’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Beth, Emily, and Mackenzie Schneck are 24-years-old, but Saturday was technically their sixth birthday. They were born at Penn State Hershey Medical Center February 29, 1996.

“Right now, I feel like I’m a baby,” said Mackenzie Schneck. “I’m six…I do feel more special since we were born on a leap year. I would prefer triplets born on Christmas, because you do have a birthday.”

Saturday, they reunited with the staff that brought them into this world.

The three live in different lives throughout Central PA, but it’s easy to tell: they all have big hearts.

“I love helping people to better lives,” said Emily Schneck.

“That’s like one thing I always want to do: be constantly busy and help others,” said Beth Schneck.

“I just knew from when I was little, I wanted to help others…become a nurse,” said Mackenzie Schneck.

So the Schnecks were excited to tour the children’s hospital, where construction is underway for a larger NICU and women’s health center.

“We’re going from five labor and delivery rooms to nine labor and delivery rooms, and additionally, we’re going to have two or rooms for C-sections and a holding bay for three patients,” said Dr. Richard Legro, the chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Penn State Health.

Penn State’s first leap year baby of 2020 is Parker Jane Yost. The hospital says her parents, Troy Lost and Krystina Perkins, scheduled her birth without realizing it was Leap Day.

Dr. Legro says Penn State Hershey expects to do 2,300 deliveries this year.

“We’re supposed to be moving in in November later this year,” said Dr. Legro.

The triplets got a sneak-peek at state-of-the-art spaces meant for families with multiple births.

They laugh about the bonds those babies will share in the years ahead.

“Playing jokes, calling my mom and telling her guess who this is,” said Emily Schneck.