26 COVID cases at Milton Hershey School, school officials respond to concerned staff and parents

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 has received several complaints from employees and parents of students at Milton Hershey School about the number of COVID cases at the school. School officials say there are 26 positive cases of coronavirus right now, and 80 percent of those cases were amongst people already in quarantine. The school remains open for in-person learning.

“We’ve actually had very few cases that are on campus that have been out and about co-mingling in the community before they were identified as positive,” said Beth Shaw, Executive Director of Student Support Services at Milton Hershey School.

That hasn’t stopped parents and employees from contacting our newsroom about their concerns, something Milton Hershey School officials say they don’t take lightly.

“Our mitigation strategies are in place within any classroom you would visit. There are 6 feet or more between all the students. Everyone is wearing masks. We even have plexiglass in the cafeterias during lunchtime,” said Shaw.

We asked about switching to virtual learning at any point.

“That is a decision that senior management at the school would make in fact when we look again at number of cases, how much of it is contributing to community spread, and also resources,” said Shaw.

The school says it has several certified contact tracers, and within hours of finding out about a positive case, they go to work. Meanwhile, a planned field trip to Hersheypark is still happening, and the school says no one else will be at the park at that time. Another concern we received, parents worried about students being able to go home and visit their familes on the weekends, and then return to campus.

“Any student returning to our campus from a visit gets screened first at our health center for symptoms and if they pass, and also a series of questions, if they pass, then they’re placed in what’s called returning homes and those homes are in quarentine for 14 days and the students engage in virtual learning,” said Shaw.