283 ramps closing in Dauphin County

Dauphin County, Pa. (WHTM) – The ramps on I-283 in Lower Swatara Township will be closed for a reconstruction project.

This will affect the westbound ramp to the turnpike. The ramp from the turnpike to 283 east and the Eisenhower Boulevard northbound ramp to the turnpike.

The westbound ramp and the ramp to I-283 east will not be closed at the same time.

The work will go from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Monday crews will close the I-283 southbound ramp to 283 east and the 283 eastbound ramp to I-283 North.