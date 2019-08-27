2nd woman charged with cruelty to stolen rabbits

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A second Cumberland County woman is charged after police say the pair stole baby rabbits from a backyard cage and caused one to die by failing to provide them with proper care.

Shelby P. Geoghan, 18, of Enola, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, and theft. Her sister, 18-year-old Madysen A. Geoghan, was charged last month.

East Pennsboro Township police said five baby rabbits were stolen from the 1300 block of Fourth Street in West Fairview on May 9. Three of the rabbits were later returned to the owner, but one of the three had died from malnutrition.

The was a significant period of time that no food or water was provided to the rabbits, police said.

Investigators said they determined Shelby Geoghan was involved when someone who purchased two of the stolen bunnies came forward to turn the bunnies into police.