3 killed, 1 hurt after head-on crash in West Earl Twp.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed and a child was hurt after a crash on Route 222, according to West Earl Township Police.

Police said a 73-year-old man driving northbound on Route 222 at mile marker 36.4 crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes around noon Saturday.

His car struck a minivan head-on in the southbound lanes.

The 73- year-old driver and the driver of the mini-van, 60-year-old Harold Schaffer, died on scene.

One of the passengers in the minivan, 60-year-old Dawn Schaffer, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where she died.

An 8-year-old girl who was a passenger in the minivan had minor injuries.

Route 222 was closed in the area of the crash for over 3 hours.

The name of the 73-year-old driver will be released when his family is contacted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss