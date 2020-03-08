3 killed, 1 hurt after head-on crash in West Earl Twp.

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed and a child was hurt after a crash on Route 222, according to West Earl Township Police.

Police said a 73-year-old man driving northbound on Route 222 at mile marker 36.4 crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes around noon Saturday.

His car struck a minivan head-on in the southbound lanes.

The 73- year-old driver and the driver of the mini-van, 60-year-old Harold Schaffer, died on scene.

One of the passengers in the minivan, 60-year-old Dawn Schaffer, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where she died.

An 8-year-old girl who was a passenger in the minivan had minor injuries.

Route 222 was closed in the area of the crash for over 3 hours.

The name of the 73-year-old driver will be released when his family is contacted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.