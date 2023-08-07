Three people were killed and more than 40 others injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 81 late Sunday night in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 74, which is between the exits for Linglestown/Paxtonia and Manada Hill.

The southbound lanes of I-81 are expected to be closed through rush hour Monday as police investigate.

Troopers tell abc27 there was torrential rain around the time of the crash. It’s believed the bus collided with a passenger car before turning onto its side. All of the people on board were taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to critical. About eight ambulances and Life Lion helicopters assisted in getting those people to the hospital.

Once people are released from the hospital, they will be taken to the Chambers Hill Fire Company where they can be reunited with their loved ones.

We do know the bus trip originated in New York. It’s not clear where it was headed.

The names of the three people killed have not been released.

