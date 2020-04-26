34 years since Chernobyl disaster

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – It has been 34 years since the Chernobyl disaster took place.

Chernobyl, Ukraine, is the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear reactor was destroyed in an accident.

Considerable amounts of radioactive material were released to the environment.

It resulted in thousands of deaths.

The final death toll as a result of long-term radiation exposure is much disputed.

The UN predicted up to nine thousand cancer-related deaths back in 2005.

Greenpeace, however, later estimated up to 200,000 fatalities, taking further health problems connected to the disaster into account.

Following a three week trial, the top official at the Chernobyl power station was sentenced to 10 years in a labor camp.

Three other Chernobyl officials received lower labor camp sentences.