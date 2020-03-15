1  of  43
47 cases of coronavirus in PA, 3 cases in Cumberland County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) – State health officials have announced six additional presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 cases.

There were not any new cases of COVID-19 in the Midstate.

On Friday, three presumptive cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Two were adults and the other was a child.

The Department of Health would not say where in Cumberland County they were located. Leaders said they did not stoke fear or violate anyone’s privacy.

Counties impacted by the coronavirus

  • Allegheny (2)
  • Bucks (3)
  • Chester (2)
  • Cumberland (3)
  • Delaware (6)
  • Monroe (3)
  • Montgomery (20)
  • Northampton (1)
  • Philadelphia (4)
  • Pike (1)
  • Washington (1)
  • Wayne (1)

Governor Tom Wolf is also urging non-essential businesses in two more Philadelphia-area counties to shut down to help stem the spread of the virus. He’s calling them aggressive mitigation efforts.

They now apply to businesses in Chester and Bucks counties. Montgomery and Delaware counties are already following these restrictions.

Essential businesses such as pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stores are to remain open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

