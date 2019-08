A woman was killed Friday in a crash in Franklin County. According to state police, Charlotte Waters, 80, was heading south on Letterkenny Road West, near the intersection with Letterkenny Road in Greene Township around 3:45 p.m.

She stopped at the stop sign, but went through the intersection, and made a left turn, right in front of another driver, Benjamin Morrow, 23.

Waters died at the scene. Morrow was not hurt.