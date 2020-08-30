89-year-old Kanawha County man becomes 213th Mountain State fatality

News

by: Larisa Casillas

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports an additional COVID-19 death Saturday, bringing the death toll to 213 in West Virginia.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Kanawha County.

This comes after Friday had a record 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Cases per County: Barbour (33), Berkeley (798), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (530), Calhoun (9), Clay (26), Doddridge (6), Fayette (268), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (201), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,393), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (479), Marion (217), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (70), Mercer (297), Mineral (144), Mingo (236), Monongalia (1,113), Monroe (117), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (278), Raleigh (356), Randolph (223), Ritchie (5), Roane (29), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

