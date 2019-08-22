Public Hearing about adding “Hollywood Casino York”

A Public Hearing is happening Thursday about a new mini-casino being added to York County. It’s been a year and a half since plans were first announced for Penn National to take over the old Sears in York Galleria Mall to create “Hollywood Casino York”. What now?

Thursday’s public hearing is at 6:30 pm at the Springettsbury Township building. At the meeting Penn National will request to redevelop a portion of the mall.

This is the 2nd public hearing about adding the mini-casino to the area. The goal is to make the casino a hotspot tourist destination, with an added sports betting area, entertainment lounge and many restaurants.​

The casino is looking to initially install 500 slot machines, 24 tables. Eventually increasing the games to as many as 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

Casino personnel said security is there highest priority. They plan to install 900 cameras throughout the property and have a full time securtiy staff.

The township could experience positive economic growth. The move could bring in 200 new jobs with an estimated salary of $45,000/year. The township could also pull in an estimated $1-millon dollars/year from tax revenue.

The mini-casino originally planned to open in Springettsbury Township, York County in 2020.

