A mellow, yellow message from Governor Wolf after a week of tensions

HARRISBURG Pa, (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that 12 more counties will move into the yellow phase of reopening at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Those counties include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and York.

Twenty-four counties had moved to the yellow phase on May 8. Thirteen counties turned yellow on Friday and by next Friday the total number of counties moved from red to yellow will reach 49.

Governor Wolf says counties that moved into the yellow phase “eliminated concerns we had just two weeks ago.”

There remains 18 counties in Pennsylvania in the red phase following the governor’s announcement Friday.

“To Pennsylvanian’s in one of the 49 counties in the yellow phase, I cannot emphasize enough that you should continue to implement social distancing,” said Governor Wolf.

The governor says the virus has not been eradicated from the counties that moved to the yellow phase and that the state would act promptly if the virus continues to spread.

He also stressed more restrictions will be lifted if the state continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases.

“If you live in one of the 18 counties that remains in the red zone you may feel disappointed or frustrated right now.”

The governor’s reason for keeping the remaining 18 counties in the red phase of reopening was due to the advice from scientific and medical experts who see potential of the virus spreading in daily human activities.

“it’s about the likelihood that one case could become 100 cases.”





