HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Ozempic has surged to the top of the market in regards to aiding Type 2 diabetics with their health, including lowering blood sugar and A1C.

The issue with this prescribed drug: it’s being used for another purpose other than diabetes. People are getting their hands on the medicine for weight-loss purposes when they do not have diabetes.

Obesity is raging throughout the United States with rates increasing yearly. Now, there may be a breakthrough.

Berberine is an herbal supplement that is linked to helping lower blood sugar. With the prices of Ozempic skyrocketing, people are starting to search for new, cheaper answers.

Faith Peck, an herbalist at Herbs and Sympathy in Hanover, says people may want to think twice before turning to berberine to shed weight.

“There’s many reasons why people take Ozempic,” said Peck. “If you are using [berberine] as a weight loss, you’re not going to get the same effects.”

Using berberine could result in major side effects. People who have tried the supplement have had issues with stomach cramps and diarrhea, among other issues.

UPMC bariatric doctor John Powell explained the risks of unregulated supplements.

“You can pick it up over the counter or order online,” said Powell. “Because there is no FDA regulation to it, nobody actually knows what’s inside of it or what the results should be.”

The lack of science makes it hard to back berberine at this stage.

Dr. Powell says the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had to come out with a precaution to it because they don’t know what’s inside of it.

“It likely causes more adverse events rather than positive events,” said Dr. Powell. “It’s something we can’t actually recommend.”

Dr. Powell adds that there is no magic pill to credit to weight loss. It involves significant lifestyle changes, including behaviors and nutrition.