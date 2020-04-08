ABC Keystone member receives National Diversity Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors

Manheim, Pa, (WHTM)– ABC Keystone Wednesday announced that member company United Rentals (Stamford, Connecticut with a branch in Lancaster, PA) has received a National Diversity Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors.

The winners will be honored at the 30th annual Excellence in Construction® Awards at ABC Convention 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 18.

“ABC Keystone is proud of United Rentals for receiving the National Diversity Excellence award. Their efforts are a great example of the importance that ABC Keystone members place on diversity and inclusion,” said ABC Keystone President-CEO, G. David Sload.

The ABC National Diversity Excellence Awards recognizes ABC members that display exemplary diversity leadership in their workforce, supply chain and community with best-in-class recruitment policies, retention practices and education and mentoring programs. United Rentals won in the Supplier category.

“United Rentals shows an unmatched commitment to a diverse and inclusive construction industry, which generates new ideas and drives innovation,” said 2020 ABC National Chair Tim Keating, owner and president of R.C. Stevens Construction Co., Winter Garden, Florida. “United Rentals’ leadership is showing the construction industry how to best meet the needs of a 21st century workforce and attract people typically underrepresented in our industry.”