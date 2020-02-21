ABC27 gears up for Penn State THON 2020

SAN SABA, Texas (AP) — A man fatally stabbed three people, including a 13-year-old girl, in a small central Texas city early Friday before leading officers on a car chase and eventually being arrested, police said.

Sheriff's deputies in San Saba, a community of about 3,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometers) north-west of Austin, received a call around 4:30 a.m. from a 18-year-old woman who said she was one of four people stabbed inside a home, said Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.