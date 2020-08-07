abc27 News+ 8/7 morning update

PHOENIX (AP) — Every day, 29-year-old Maico Olivares tries to call about 25 people, mostly within the Latino community, to persuade them to register to vote.

Some calls go well, but increasingly, they have become frustrating: Many of the people Olivares reaches are out of work or have lost wages because of coronavirus-related business restrictions and closures. These days, they're more focused on feeding their family than getting ready for the November election.