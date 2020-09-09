ABC27 News+ Daybreak: Kyan King, Pence in PA, Hershey Med. Nurses, new restaurant guidance and more

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest sign that Amazon is growing while other companies are shrinking, the company said Wednesday that it is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of human resources, said in a statement. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels.”