ABC27 News+ Nightside: new COVID high in Pa., Representative Jordan Harris has COVID, record of eligible voters voted

On Wednesday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Alicia Richards highlights the evening’s top stories:

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,339 new cases, 281,852 total as of Nov. 18, 2020: There were 6,339 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 281,852. This is the highest daily increase in cases. Pennsylvania reported 110 new deaths for a total of 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

PSAC cancels winter sports: The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has canceled its winter sports regular season and championships due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports affected include mens and womens basketball, swim and wrestling, among others.

Democratic Whip, Representative Jordan Harris of Philladelphia tested positive for COVID.

Pa. Department of State announces record voter turnout during Nov. 3 election: On Tuesday, the Pa. Department of State and Secretary Kathy Boockvar announced an apparent record turnout during the Nov 3. election, exceeding turnout in every presidential election since 1960. According to Boockvar, nearly seven million Pennsylvanians voted by mail-in ballot or in person on Election day. Pennsylvanians also broke a voting record for the highest participation from the state’s voting-age population at 70.93 percent. This percentage beats the 1960 record of 70.3 percent.

Five new murals have been added to the Harrisburg mural trail, there are now 45 total murals thanks to the non-profit Sprocket Mural Works.