ABC27 News+ Nightside: plane crash at Lancaster airport, COVID vaccines, eco-village at Bishop McDevitt High School

On Thursday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top stories:

  • A small plane has crashed at the Lancaster airport with one person on board who officials say is okay.
  • The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 19, that there were 7,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 288,978. This is the highest daily increase in cases.
  • Pennsylvania is deciding how to distribute two promising COVID vaccines once they’re made available.
  • With months of restrictions and coronavirus cases rising, the pandemic is causing some to experience COVID fatigue when it comes to wearing a mask, avoiding social gatherings, or staying vigilant.
  • The old Bishop McDevitt High School is one step closer to becoming an all-inclusive eco-village. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning.
  • Salvation Army will be holding their Be The Light event in Harrisburg tonight.

