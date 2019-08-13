abc27 nominated for 13 Mid-Atlantic Emmys

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the ABC27 News team have notched 13 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations this year.

In addition to the nominations, abc27’s veteran sport’s anchor, Gregg Mace will be welcomed into the prestigious silver circle, to celebrate his work in the industry for over 25 years.

Nominees include Dennis Owens, Alicia Richards, Eric Finkenbinder, James Crummel, Sarah Gisriel, Christine McLarty, Aimee Lewis, and Daniel Hamburg.

Two 11 p.m. newscasts were nominated for best newscast.

The ceremony will take place in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 28.

