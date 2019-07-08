abc27 remains dark on DirecTV

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Viewers across the country have expressed outrage at AT&T/DirecTV following its removal of abc27 and its sister television stations in 96 other markets, parent company Nexstar Broadcasting said in a news release.

The stations were removed from DirectTV on July 4.

abc27 viewers risk missing Wednesday’s live broadcast of the “2019 ESPYs,” the upcoming finale of “The Bachelorette” as well as abc27 newscasts and severe weather coverage.

DirecTV Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Nexstar said it has been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DirecTV and has offered the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners.

“Nexstar has successfully renewed more than 390 distribution agreements with cable providers for the carriage of Nexstar’s stations. Nexstar would like to continue to try to reach a fair agreement with AT&T/DIRECTV and allow its viewers to receive their local stations again,” the press release states.

Read the full press release here.