About 15,000 people enjoy Carlisle Ice Art Fest

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Organizers say about 15,000 people are spending the weekend in Carlisle for Ice Art Fest.

There are 80 ice sculptures throughout the borough, all sponsored by different businesses.

There are also tons of activities, from princess character meet and greets for kids to free concerts for adults.

Organizers say the event is a way to give the downtown a pick me up during its slowest time of year.

“It gives people a taste of all the different things that are in Carlisle so they can see what happens,” said Larenda Twigg, the chair of the Ice Art fest Committee. “Come together instead of huddling at home in the middle of winter, which is a nice thing.”

Live ice carvings were a big hit Saturday.

“It’s a great place to come out here and do this,” said Kevin Gregory, the owner and founder of Ice Concepts. “The people here are so receptive to the sculptures up. The town comes alive.”

“It’s phenomenal,” said Sandra Gutshall, a Carlisle resident. “It’s something the community looks forward to every year. We’ve been blessed with really good weather.”

The festival ends Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

West Shore Symphony Orchestra is closing it out with a concert at the Carlisle Theater.