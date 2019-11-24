Accidents, and slow traffic reported along I-83, I-81, I-78 Pa. Turnpike

Emergency dispatches are saying, a few accidents are located along I-83 in York County, and also the Pa. Turnpike between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit 266 and Harrisburg East Exit 247.

Traffic is slow along I-78, I-81, I-83, and the Pa. Turnpike, so be careful from Delta to Lewisberry because the dispatchers are saying the Northern, and Eastern parts of the state seem to have received the worst of the weather.

Wet, slippery, and slushy all over Lebanon, Lancaster, and York County, but not so much in the Southern end.