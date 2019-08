ORRTANNA, Pa. (WHTM) An Adams County volunteer fire department announced the death of its assistant chief after a line of duty injury.

Buchannan Valley Volunteer Fire Department announced the death of Walter Wagaman on its Facebook page and website.

Wagaman was reportedly hurt while responding to a crash on August 2 in Menallen Township. He was thrown from the responding vehicle for some unknown reason and taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Wagaman died on Tuesday.