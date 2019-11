UPDATE: The 911 phone issue regarding CenturyLink has been resolved.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — CenturyLink is having issues that prevent residents from making 911 calls from their home phones in the Littlestown and Hanover area.

If you need to make a phone call to 911, you can still use your cell phone to call 911 or visit a fire station or police department.

If you have an emergency, you can still call 717-334-8101 from any phone, cell or home.