After 64 years of service in Colonial Park, Chief Emeritus passes away with COVID

COLONIAL PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday the Colonial Park Fire Company announced that Chief Emeritus Lee F. Witman has passed away, his death is related to COVID.

Chief Witman was a part of the fire company for 27 years after his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, even while with the fire company he was a part of the Reservists until 1980.

When Chief Witman retired in 1984 he was awarded the title of Chief Emeritus for his dedicated service and continued serving the fire company and the residents of Lower Paxton Township as a trustee of the firehouse.

Chief Witman, while retired, spent his time running education programs for kids and adults alike to teach them about the dangers of fire in the community and enjoyed attending Penn State football games on Saturdays.

“The loss of Chief Witman leaves a void in the firehouse that will never be able to be filled,” Fire Chief John Fogg says in a press release. “Colonial Park was Lee’s life, and he touched every member of this company over the last 64 years of his service up until this last week when he became ill.”

Chief Witman was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2008 and is survived by his daughters Cindy and Denise and his girlfriend Sandy.