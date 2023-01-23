SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate’s newest casino won’t open until next month, but abc27 got a sneak peek inside the smoke-free Parx Casino Shippensburg.

“We’ve a lot of positive feedback already. There are people eating in our restaurant to the right and we think it’s going to be a great experience,” said Kevin Brady, general manager of the new Parx location.

The new casino’s grand opening is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, but first, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board needs to see how the casino is operated.

Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, are testing days to make sure all equipment is functioning properly, and assure employees have a good workplace environment.

“Parx is quite different from other casinos, we have great customer service, we’re all about giving the people a great experience and having a good time. You want to come here and feel welcomed and feel like everything is given to you at the right time, at the right time, and at the right place,” said Lauren Eubanks, an employee with Parx Casino.

Parx Casino expects to see 400 to 500 people for each day of testing. The manager says it’s a way for others to see what makes Parx so special.

“The biggest differentiator of our business is our employees that actually work at the property. All of the facilities around here have slot machines, have table games, have restaurants, but we firmly believe that our team members are going to be the biggest differentiators for us and taking care for our customers,” said Brady.

The two days of testing will make sure everything is in shape for grand the opening, and all the money earned through the training days will be given to charity.

“We selected four charities and the proceeds from today and tomorrow proceeds will be distributed equally among those charities,” said Brady.

The 73,000-square-foot casino will be open 24 hours on opening day, and it will have around 500 slot machines and 48 table games.