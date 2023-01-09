EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WOU) — At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show, Agriculture (Ag) Secretary Russell Redding awarded $1.5 million in awards and grants to schools and agricultural education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.

Around $1 million in Agriculture and Youth grants were awarded to youth organizations to promote the development of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer fellowship.

Nearly $536,000 in Farm to School grants were awarded to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education for children from pre-k through fifth grade.

“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips, and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with an understanding of ag. This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods,” explained Redding.

Since 2019, Governor Tom Wolf has invested around $4 million to grow hundreds of farm-to-school programs and ag and youth programs through the PA Farm Bill. The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation earned a $25,000 grant to upgrade their successful mobile ag lab.

“This grant will help the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture replace one of our Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab Trailers. This grant helps to reduce our program overhead and keeps this program affordable for schools across the state. Since this program’s inception nearly 20 years ago, more than 1.5 million students have learned about the power of agriculture in their everyday lives,” said grant recipient Charlene Espenshade, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation.

In their third year earning Farm to School grant program funds, West Perry School District was awarded $11,837 this round to continue progress with their fourth-grade program. The West Perry project works to teach agricultural science concepts, expose students to local farms, and raise awareness of farming as an exciting and viable career.

Educators do this through tailored and engaging lesson plans in their classrooms and field trips in collaboration with the LEAF Project.

A full list of grant awards can be found below:

The 2022-2023 Agriculture and Youth Matching Grant Awards List is as follows:

Adams County:

Upper Adams School District – $25,000;

Littlestown Area School District – $25,000

Allegheny County

Manchester Academic Charter School, $20,000

Berks County

Goggleworks Center for The Arts – $25,000

Kutztown Area School District – $10,000

Butler County

Butler Area School District-$25,000

Butler Farm Show Inc.-$12,500

Clarion County

Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association – $25,000

Cumberland County

Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation – $25,000

Erie County

Northwestern Community Youth Center – $22,614

Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network – $14,883

Fayette County

Fayette County Career & Technical Institute – $25,000

Maple Bottom Farm, $8,611

Huntingdon County

Southern Huntingdon County High School – $10,000

Indiana County

Penns Manor Area School District – $25,000

Marion Center Area School District – $21,581

River Valley School District – $12,500

Juniata County

Juniata County Agricultural Society – $20,000

Lawrence County

Wilmington Area School District -$25,000

Montgomery County

Temple University – $24,500

Perry County

Greenwood School District – $25,000

Washington County

California Area School District – $25,000

Trinity Area School District – $21,579

York County

4-H Clubs of York County INC. – $12,249

The 2022-23 Agriculture and Youth direct grants awards list is as follows:

Allegheny County

Bethel Park School District – $7,500

Highlands School District – $7,500

YMCA Of Greater Pittsburgh – $5,500

Armstrong County

Lenape Technical School – $7,370

Beaver County

Pennsylvania State University – $6,820

Big Beaver Falls Area School District – $3,071

Rochester Area School District – $7,500

Berks County

Conrad Weiser Area School District – $6,000

Berks County Conservation District – $7,500

Blair County

Spring Cove School District – $7,500

Williamsburg Community Farm – $3,914

Williamsburg Community Junior Senior High School – $7,500

Bradford County

Athens Area School District – $7,500

Bucks County

The Pennsylvania State University – $7,005

Cambria County

Admiral Peary AVTS – $7,500

Centre County

The Pennsylvania State University – $7,500

The Pennsylvania State University – $7,500

Chester County

Octorara Area School District – $7,500

Chester County Intermediate Unit – $7,500

Oxford Area School District – High School – $6,825

Chester County Economic Development Foundation – $6,500

Chester County Future Farmers of America – $7,500

Clarion County

The Pennsylvania State University, $3,150

Clearfield County

DuBois Area Catholic School, $7,500

Clinton County

Keystone Central School District CTC, $7,500

Cumberland/Dauphin County

Harrisburg University, $7,153

Dauphin County

Friendship Community 4-H Club, $7,500

Hershey Gardens, $6,511

Blessed to Give, Inc, $5,880

Delaware County

Williamson College of the Trades, $7,500

Delaware County Education Foundation, $7,000

Chester Upland School District, $7,500

Erie County

The Pennsylvania State University, $7,500

The Pennsylvania State University, $5,850

Union City Area School District, $7,482

Fayette County

East End United Community Center, $7,465

Fayette County Career & Technical Institute, $7,399

Franklin County

James Buchanan High School, $7,500

Waynesboro Area School District, $5,000

Chambersburg Area School District, $1,500

Healy-Schaefer Horsemanship, $4,602

Huntingdon County

Juniata Valley School District, $7,397

Indiana County

Marion Center Area School District AG Program/FFA, $7,500

ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, $7,500

Jefferson County

Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, $7,500

Brockway Area School District, $7,500

Lancaster County

The Edible Classroom, $7,500

Eastern Lancaster County School District, $4,720

Lancaster Mennonite School, $1,310

Lebanon County

Eastern Lebanon County School District, $4,080

McKean County

Pennsylvania State University, $6,481

Otto-Eldred High School, $7,500

Mifflin County

Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology, $7,464

Monroe County

Pocono Organics LLC, $7,500

Montgomery County

Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley, $7,500

Stewart Middle School, $2,000

Temple University, $7,500

Trellis for Tomorrow, $7,400

Montour County

Danville Area High School, $7,500

Perry County

Newport School District, $7,500

LEAF Project, Inc., $7,500

Philadelphia County

Saul Supporters, $7,500

The Urban Creators, $7,500.00

Empowered Community Development Corporation, $7,500

Tioga County

Wellsboro Area School District, $7,500

RB Walter Elementary School, $6,000

Warren County

Warren Forest Higher Education, $7,500

Washington County

Trinity Area School District, $7,500

California Area School District, $7,500

Westmoreland County

Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc., $7,500

Southmoreland Senior High School, $7,500

Wyoming County

Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC), $7,500

York County

Eastern York Highschool, $7,043

Dover Area High School, $7,500

Glenn Hope Care Farm Inc, $7,500

Statewide

Dairy Excellence Foundation, $7,500

The 2022-23 Farm to School grant awards list is as follows:

Adams County

Gettysburg Montessori Charter School, $2,250

Allegheny County

Elizabeth Forward School District, $15,000

Manchester Academic Charter School, $14,850

Beaver County

Riverside Beaver County School District, $1,268

Big Beaver Falls Area School District, $5,417

Berks County

Tulpehocken Area School District, $15,000

Kutztown Area School District, $15,000

Hamburg Area School District, $15,000

Schuylkill Valley School District, $15,000

Conrad Weiser Area School District, $10,000

The Children’s Home of Reading, $15,000

Bradford County

Northeast Bradford School District, $6,000

Bucks County

Bucks County Intermediate Unit, $14,898

Butler County

Seneca Valley Academy of Choice, $14,085

Haine Middle School, $14,085

Centre County

The Learning Station, $14,700

Chester County

Owen J Roberts School District, $15,000

Avon Grove Charter School, $6,500

The Children’s Treehouse Early Learning Center, $10,525

Avon Grove School District, $5,908

Unionville Chadds Ford School District, $3,058

Great Valley School District, $7,500

Cumberland County

Saint Patrick Parish and School Charitable Trust, $7,740

Big Spring School District, $15,000

Dauphin County

Susquehanna Township School District, $10,268

Erie County

Elk Valley School District, $15,000

Early Connections, Inc., $8,589.66

Fayette County

East End United Community Center, $15,000

Greene County

Carmichaels Area School District, $10,655

Lancaster County

New Holland Early Learning Center, $15,000

Lawrence County

Pre-K Kids Learning Center, $11,677.50

Lebanon County

Annville-Cleona School District, $15,000

Eastern Lebanon County School District, $15,000

Lehigh County

Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, $15,000

Seven Generations Charter School, $10,715

Mifflin County

Sacred Heart of Jesus School, $8,400

Monroe County

Pocono Mountain School District, $5,052.13

Montgomery County

Colonial School District, $13,110

Upper Dublin School District, $4,995

Perry County

West Perry School District, $11,837.50

Newport School District, $5,300

Philadelphia County

Hope Partnership for Education, $15,000

Methodist Services, $15,000

Pike County

Wallenpaupack Area School District, $15,000

Schuylkill County

Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, $15,000

Tioga County

Wellsboro Area School District, $2,000

Washington County

California Area School District, $12,924

Westmoreland County

Queen of Angels Catholic School, $12,000

For full lists of grant awards for Ag and Youth and Farm to School, more information about the PA Farm Bill, and investments to support Pennsylvania agriculture, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.