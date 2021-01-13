Airbnb canceling and preventing D.C. reservations for Inauguration week

On Wednesday Airbnb announced that they will cancel reservations in the Washington D.C. metro area during Inauguration week in response to various local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington D.C.

The company will also be preventing any new reservations from being booked during that time in the Washington D.C. area.

Canceled reservations will be refunded in full and hosts will be reimbursed for the money they would have earned at Airbnb’s expense.

HotelTonight reservations will also be canceled.

Airbnb is aware of emerging reports regarding armed militias and known hate groups attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration.

“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community. As we’ve learned through media or law enforcement sources the names of individuals confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity at the United States Capitol on January 6, we’ve investigated whether the named individuals have an account on Airbnb,” Airbnb said in a news release. “Through this work, we have identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building, and they have been banned from Airbnb’s platform.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Governor Larry Hogan and Governor Ralph Northam have made it clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration.